Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana attacked a witness at a hearing on hate crimes using a line of racist questioning so vile that it could serve as a handbook for why hate crime legislation is necessary. In a string of sneering statements, Kennedy accused Maya Berry—the executive director of the Arab American Institute—of supporting terrorists, then refused to allow her to respond, then ignored what she said as he continued the attack.

The hearing was meant to look at the rise in hate speech and reported hate crimes across the nation, including those directed at both Jewish and Muslim communities amid the latest war between Israel and Hamas. And Kennedy turned it into a live demonstration of how to increase the hate.

In a series of questions, the senator asked Berry if she supported Hamas. When she said she did not support Hamas and made it clear the question was offensive, Kennedy talked over her and went on as if she hadn’t provided a response. He then repeated this act with the militant group Hezbollah. And then Iran. Then with a United Nations program that Kennedy unfairly painted as supporting terrorists.

Kennedy began his time pointing out that Berry was a long-time Democratic Party activist and a member of the Democratic National Committee in 2016, which he seemed to think was a crime all on its own. Then he moved directly into the attack in a way that clearly shocked Berry.

Kennedy: You support Hamas, do you not? Berry: I— Senator, oddly enough I’m going to say thank you for that question because it demonstrates the purpose for our hearing today. It— Kennedy: Let’s start first with a yes or no. Berry: Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization that I do not support. But you asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country. Kennedy: I got your answer, and I appreciate it. What is the, uh— You support Hezbollah too, don’t you?

While Berry responded to Kennedy’s disgusting remarks with the kind of steely grace that so many civil rights leaders have been forced to display over the decades, her treatment in the Senate chamber was shocking. That was especially true in Kennedy’s final moments.

Kennedy: Let me ask you one more time. You support Hamas, don’t you? You support UNRWA and Hamas, don’t you? Berry: Sir, I think it’s exceptionally disappointing that you’re looking at an Arab American witness before you and saying, “You support Hamas.” Kennedy: You know what’s disappointing to me— Berry: I do not support Hamas. I do not support Hamas or any— Kennedy: You can’t bring yourself to say you don’t support UNRWA, you don’t support support Hamas, you don’t support Hezbollah— Berry: I was very clear in my support for UNRWA. I— Kennedy: —and you don’t support Iran. You should hide your head in a bag.

UNRWA is the United Nations’ relief agency for Palestinian refugees. It’s in the middle of a vaccine drive after polio has made a reappearance among displaced Palestinians, and it has the primary responsibility for health care and food distribution in refugee camps. Berry has made clear she supports the efforts of UNRWA. Kennedy targeted the organization because Israel’s U.N. ambassador has claimed that UNRWA has ties to Hamas, which is widely disputed.

The full hearing can be found here.

Even though the purpose of the hearing, which Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin opened by giving examples of how hate crimes of all kinds were on the rise, several Republicans showed disdain for the hearing—and specifically for the idea that it should include concerns over hate speech against Arab Americans or Muslims. That included Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina complaining that the hearing should be about only antisemitism and not “lumping” that problem in with any other.

But while others demonstrated the flippancy and contempt Republicans have repeatedly shown when discussing hate crimes, Kennedy’s performance went above and beyond in its shocking treatment of a witness and its reinforcement of exactly why hate is on the rise.

Despite appearances, Kennedy is not an idiot. His accent is heavily exaggerated. His cornpone manner is an act. His whole dumber-than-a-box-of-rocks schtick is the creation of an Oxford-educated multimillionaire who reinvented himself as an aw-shucks man of the people. He acts this way not because he’s a fool but because that’s what he thinks of his constituents.

Kennedy knew exactly what he was doing in that hearing. Which makes it infinitely worse.

Kennedy’s statement that Berry should “hide [her] head in a bag” came the same week that the Taliban began enforcing new draconian laws in Afghanistan requiring women to cover their faces in public. It sounds as if Kennedy would fit in much better there than in the United States Senate.