In a newly released September Civiqs poll for Daily Kos, a clear majority of voters said they viewed the Republican presidential ticket of Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance as “weird.” Most respondents to the poll of 1,041 registered voters did not feel the same way about Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.

Overall, 54% of those responding to the poll say they think Trump is weird, while 43% do not. Similarly, 51% of respondents say Vance is weird. By contrast, 42% of respondents think Harris is weird, while a 54% majority feel the vice president is not a weird person. Gov. Walz had similar results, with 41% characterizing the governor as weird and 51% who say he is not.

A majority of Democrats (94%) and independent voters (55%) say Trump is weird, and while most Republicans disagreed, there were 10% of Republicans who were polled who said their party’s nominee is a weird person. Female voters were among the strongest believers in Trump weirdness (59% to 40%) while men were more evenly divided (49% for weird, 48% against).

Trump’s weird behavior was on full display during a town hall meeting the candidate held with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday night. Trump complained that the “fake news” describes his disconnected speeches at campaign events as rambling.

“You know, for a town hall, there's a lot of people but the fake news likes to say, the fake news likes to say, oh, he was rambling. No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius. When you can connect the dots. Now, now, Sarah, if you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem. But every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph,” Trump said.

x Trump: I don't think I've ever said this before. So we do these rallies. They're massive rallies. Everybody loves, everybody stays till the end. By the way, you know, when she said that, well, your rallies people leave. Honestly, nobody does. And if I saw them leaving, I'd say,… pic.twitter.com/ymSbz5mcXk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 17, 2024

Trump has previously complained about being labeled as a “weird” person by Democrats. In July he insisted to Fox News that it is Harris, not he, who is weird. But polling would seem to indicate Trump’s attack has not taken hold with most voters.

Walz has explained that Trump’s weirdness is not just about his speaking style or personality quirks. At a Sept. 5 rally, the vice presidential candidate connected the moniker to the Republican Party’s opposition to abortion rights and hostility to IVF treatments.

“It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s personal lives. It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s health care choices,” Walz said.

x Walz: There’s a saying in politics: if you’re explaining, you’re losing. Last night, 11 times Donald Trump explained that he wasn’t weird…



It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s personal lives. It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s healthcare choices. It’s weird to continue… pic.twitter.com/dR7sH81FBk — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

You can help register new voters right now from the comfort of your home. Call, text, or share on social media to empower voters and get them to the ballot box this November.