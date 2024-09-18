Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign released a new ad featuring reproductive rights activist Hadley Duvall. Duvall was impregnated by her stepfather when she was 12, after years of abuse. “I've never slept a full night in my entire life,” she says in the ad.

Duvall recounts her story of abuse, while we watch her go about her daily activities at home. Featuring music by popular singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who publicly endorsed the Harris-Walz campaign on Tuesday, the ad is a powerful reminder of how reproductive rights are human rights.

“I didn't know what to do. I was a child. I didn't know what it meant to be pregnant at all. But I had options,” she explains.

“Because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, girls and women all over the country have lost the right to choose, even for rape or incest,” Duvall continues. “Donald Trump did this. He took away our freedom.”

x YouTube Video

Duvall came to national attention after she appeared in an ad for Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s successful reelection campaign, recounting her story of survival. She has since become a powerful activist for reproductive rights, working alongside people like first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this past summer.



You can help register new voters right now from the comfort of your home. Call, text, or share on social media to empower voters and get them to the ballot box this November.