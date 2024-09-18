A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

How Harris could win big: Getting out the vote

“An enthusiastic voter counts the same as an unenthusiastic one. But motivated voters are more likely to do the hard work.”

Inside the Harris campaign's push to get young voters to the polls

To attract young voters, you need to think like them.

Vance and Trump leverage racist hoax to distract from bad policy

The two would rather lie than talk about their “concept of a policy.”

Cartoon: They get the jobs done

With all the bad deeds Republicans accuse them of doing, when do immigrants find time to sleep?

A vote for Jill Stein is a vote for Republicans—and Russia

There’s a reason the Green Party candidate won’t criticize Vladimir Putin.

Abortion rights are on the ballot in 10 states, much to GOP's dismay

Trump wanted states to decide. And in November, they will.

House speaker risks government shutdown for racist bill—again

This sure feels familiar.

After all that talk, Senate Republicans block bill to protect IVF

As always, Republicans won’t put their votes where their mouths are.

Harris slams Trump and Vance on Springfield hoax in NABJ interview

Because words have meaning.

Jimmy Kimmel laments Emmy loss with a brutal roast of Donald Trump

If you can’t beat them, just declare it’s rigged.

