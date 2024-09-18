Ohio Sen. JD Vance doesn’t care that his racist lies about Haitian immigrants are endangering his own constituents—he’s going to keep telling them anyway.

That was his message to supporters at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday when he complained about the media describing the Haitian immigrants in Springfield as legal—which they are.

“And what they mean is that Kamala Harris used two separate programs: mass parole and temporary protected status,” Vance said. “She used two programs to wave a wand and to say, ‘We're not going to deport those people here.’ Well, if Kamala Harris waves the wand illegally and says, ‘These people are now here legally,’ I'm still going to call them an illegal alien."

x Vance on migrants in the U.S. legally:



"The media loves to say that the Haitian migrants, hundreds of thousands of them...are here legally...Well if Kamala Harris waves the wand illegally and says these people are now here legally, I'm still going to call them an illegal alien." pic.twitter.com/Z4LDEKNfRO — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 18, 2024

First of all, Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t wave any wands, magic or otherwise, because she’s not president and has no such authority. Which Vance, who is seeking that very same office, should know.

But worse, Vance knows full well that those immigrants are here legally and he knows full well that his continued smears of them have dangerous consequences, with bomb threats, school and building closures, and a general atmosphere of fear throughout immigrant communities across the country.

But he doesn’t care about any of that. He’s running with Donald Trump, and spreading fear and hate about immigrants is a major plank of his platform. So Vance is going to keep on doing it, no matter who gets hurt—including his very own fellow Ohioans.

