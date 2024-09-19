Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Latino leaders at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, deftly tailoring her stump speech to break down how Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s existing and proposed policies hurt individual Americans.

The Democratic presidential nominee spoke about her GOP opponent’s promise to “terminate every open border of the Biden administration” and “begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.” Trump has made this sweeping statement numerous times, and has even threatened to deport legally documented immigrants.

“Imagine what that would look like and what that would be,” Harris said. “How's that going to happen? Massive raids? Massive detention camps? What are they talking about?”

Harris also reminded the audience that Trump’s inhumanity was already on full display during his first turn in the White House, with families separated at the border and migrant children detained for prolonged periods of time in “jail-like facilities.”

She also emphasized Trump’s defining accomplishment as president: installing a Supreme Court majority that succeeded in overturning Roe v. Wade and clawing back more than half of the country’s reproductive rights.

"Everybody here, you're policy leaders,” Harris told the audience. “I always say to my team, especially the young people I mentor, on any public policy, you have to ask: How is this going to affect a real person? Ask how it would affect a real person. Go through the details.”

Calling draconian bans on abortion for even rape and incest survivors “immoral,” Harris asked the audience to think about the person who could need an abortion in one of the many red states with near-total abortion bans.

"So imagine if she is a working woman—understand that the majority of women who seek abortion care are mothers—understand what that means for her,” Harris said. “So, she's got to now travel to another state. God help her that she has some extra money to pay for that plane ticket. She's got to figure out what to do with her kids. God help her if she has affordable child care. Imagine what that means.”

And that was just the beginning of this hypothetical—but very realistic—scenario.

“So she's got to stand in a TSA line to get on a plane, sitting next to a perfect stranger, going to a city where she's never been, to go and receive a medical procedure,” Harris continued. “She's going to have to get right back to the airport because she’s got to get back to those kids. And it's not like her best friend can go with her, because the best friend is probably taking care of the kids.”

Harris did not expand on the even scarier realities and serious health risks that abortion bans cause; instead, she plainly presented the facts of Trump’s heartless position.

“It's just simply wrong,” she said.

Volunteer to help get out the vote.