In an attempt to prove his superior debating skills, Donald Trump said on Wednesday night that the “audience” supported him in his recent debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

But there was no audience present for that event.

Trump’s comments came during an interview on Fox’s “Gutfeld!” as Trump insisted that he has been called the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) at debating.

[The debate moderators] “didn’t correct her once, and they corrected me everything I said, practically—I think nine times or eleven times—and the audience was absolutely—they went crazy. I walked off, I said, that was a great debate, I loved it,” Trump said.