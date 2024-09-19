x YouTube Video

Clinton also noted that her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, who grew up in the public eye and has had cordial relationships with members of both parties, joined her and her husband “in a state of deep, deep worry and despair” watching the events unfold.

Clinton said her family questioned Trump’s failure to call off his supporters as they ransacked the building.

“[Trump] was enjoying what he was watching on television, that’s the only conclusion one can draw,” Clinton said. She cited Trump’s support of “raw power, intimidation, domination” and praise for authoritarian leaders like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to explain the motivation for his inaction on “one of the worst days in American history.”

Seven people died as a result of the attack and at least 174 police officers were assaulted. Trump was impeached—for a historic second time—for inciting the attack, and has been charged with federal crimes for attempting to interfere in the election process.

During his current presidential campaign, Trump has said if elected he would grant pardons to Jan. 6 rioters that have been convicted.

At the Sept. 10 presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris said the Jan. 6 events were the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” and a key element of Trump’s presidential legacy.

Harris also said, “I was at the Capitol on January 6th. I was the vice president elect. I was also an acting senator. I was there. And on that day, the president of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation's capital to desecrate our nation's capital on that day.”