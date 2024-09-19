In an interview on Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed her family’s shock and anguish as they watched the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters.
Clinton appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” as part of a promotional tour for her new memoir, “Something Lost, Something Gained.”
“Bill [Clinton] told me that there were rioters who were doing what they thought to be Trump’s bidding, trying to interrupt the certification of the election in the Congress and were in full riot mode,” Clinton said. “Bill had his—literally—head in his hands, he just could not believe it. I was looking at a place I’d gone to work in for eight years, I was stunned. Sickened.”