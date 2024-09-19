A producer for Fox News’ “Hannity” has been forced out following reports of an internal sexual harassment investigation.

CNN reported that Fox has confirmed Robert Samuel, who worked at the conservative network for nearly 20 years, was let go.

“Employees who violate FOX News Media's Anti-Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation policy are subject to appropriate remedial action, up to and including immediate termination,” a network spokesperson told CNN.

Fox News, which plays an enormously influential role in conservative politics and the Republican Party, has a long history of sexual harassment and hostility to women.

Roger Ailes, the former Richard Nixon operative who created the network under owner Rupert Murdoch, sexually harassed multiple women over many years. Following a 2016 lawsuit from former anchor Gretchen Carlson, at least 20 women came forward with stories of unwanted sexual advances from Ailes.

“Toxicity starts at the top and it dwindles down, and I would know something about this, having worked for Roger Ailes at Fox News,” Carlson said in a Sept. 18 appearance on CNN.