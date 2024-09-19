A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
'Yeah I’m a perv’: GOP nominee for governor has sordid online history
Mark Robinson also called himself a “black NAZI”—and it gets much worse than that.
How Harris could win big: Trump's ongoing failures
He’s his own worst enemy.
JD Vance vows to keep spreading racist lies about his own constituents
The cruelty is the point.
New poll: Republicans disagree with Trump and want him to debate again
Fingers crossed that he caves.
New poll shows most voters agree: Trump and Vance really are 'weird'
Democrats’ go-to line of attack is landing.
Trump whines to Fox host about imagined debate crowd that ‘went crazy’
Narrator: There was no crowd.
Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug visits The Haitians, of Springfield, USA
“Thank you for hiding us in your attic, Flanders.”
Melania Trump defends her nude photos in bizarre book promo
The Trump family’s hypocrisy is out of control.
Fox News hosts hate that Harris stays on message, unlike Trump
They may hate it, but it’s working.
Trump flip-flops again on tax policy to keep his wealthy pals happy
He’s always looking out for the 1%.
'Imagine what that would look like': Harris rips Trump's immigration plot
Raids and detention camps—where have we heard about those before?
Vance knew Haitian immigrants weren't eating pets—and lied anyway
The claims are fake, but the repercussions are real.
