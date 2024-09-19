A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

'Yeah I’m a perv’: GOP nominee for governor has sordid online history

Mark Robinson also called himself a “black NAZI”—and it gets much worse than that.

How Harris could win big: Trump's ongoing failures

He’s his own worst enemy.

JD Vance vows to keep spreading racist lies about his own constituents

The cruelty is the point.

New poll: Republicans disagree with Trump and want him to debate again

Fingers crossed that he caves.

New poll shows most voters agree: Trump and Vance really are 'weird'

Democrats’ go-to line of attack is landing.

Trump whines to Fox host about imagined debate crowd that ‘went crazy’

Narrator: There was no crowd.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug visits The Haitians, of Springfield, USA

“Thank you for hiding us in your attic, Flanders.”

Melania Trump defends her nude photos in bizarre book promo

The Trump family’s hypocrisy is out of control.

Fox News hosts hate that Harris stays on message, unlike Trump

They may hate it, but it’s working.

Trump flip-flops again on tax policy to keep his wealthy pals happy

He’s always looking out for the 1%.

'Imagine what that would look like': Harris rips Trump's immigration plot

Raids and detention camps—where have we heard about those before?

Vance knew Haitian immigrants weren't eating pets—and lied anyway

The claims are fake, but the repercussions are real.



