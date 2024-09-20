Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has spent his limited campaign time in solidly red states this week, and next week he continues with a visit to Texas. This aligns with Vice President Kamala Harris' vow to “put country above party.”

In her expedited campaign as the official Democratic nominee for president, she has made “putting country over party” her hallmark. The slogan, “Kamala Harris for the People,” only underscores this commitment.

“Our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity in this election to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” she said at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Aug. 22. “I know there are people with varying political views watching tonight, and I promise to be a president for all Americans.”

She later released an ad highlighting her history as a California prosecutor, emphasizing that her role did not dictate whom she would fight for. Similarly, she asserts that party affiliation won’t influence her as president.

On Friday, the campaign proved how they are walking the walk, not just talking the talk. Emhoff traveled to Oxford, Mississippi, where he spoke at a campaign reception in an event closed to the public.

Earlier in the day, he traveled to retirement community The Villages in Florida. It’s one of the largest retirement communities in the world and leans very Republican. And yes, it’s, that Villages, where videos of MAGA elders yelling racist obscenities at protesters went viral.

“[Harris] created a vision for all of us, a future where we all belong, and set forth a path of forward looking administration and an optimistic way of leading with joy and laughter,” Emhoff said during The Villages event, reported The Alligator.

Now, Emhoff is headed to Texas, a state where Donald Trump is polling six points ahead of Harris. There are also no key races where congressional seats are expected to flip from red to blue.

What’s the strategy here? It could be the pressing policy issues affecting elderly Americans. The residents at The Villages would be at risk due to potential cuts to Medicare under Project 2025.

Texas has implemented voting restrictions, and some elected officials have participated in intimidation tactics against Democratic candidates. The state has one of the most stringent abortion bans in the country, and is currently suing to access records of women who have sought out-of-state abortions.

These issues affect all American women, regardless of party affiliation. Politics has become increasingly focused on viewing campaigning as a zero-sum game; if you're targeting one group, you might miss others. However, as the weeks progress, it’s clear that the Harris campaign genuinely cares about the issues facing all Americans and intends to prioritize these concerns throughout the campaign.