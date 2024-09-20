A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Local Teamsters go rogue and join other unions in backing Harris

It’s obvious which candidate stands up for labor.

Once again, white voters are Trump’s key to victory

And it could easily backfire.

GOP held a hearing to bash Biden. Watch this Democrat turn the tables

“Just thought I'd revisit that revisionist history.”

Trump threatens to blame Jews if he loses the election

It’s never his fault, of course.

Trump’s rhetoric has stoked violence for decades. Here are 7 examples

We have the receipts.

Everyone hates Trump using their music and it’s finally costing him

The White Stripes are the latest in a long line of artists suing him.

Matt Gaetz attended sex party with minor, federal court filing alleges

Republican Sex Scandal Week continues!

Cartoon: The concept of a plan

Trump and his running mate don’t want you to know their real agenda.

Even Mitch McConnell thinks House GOP's march to a shutdown is ‘stupid’

Broken clock, etc., etc.

Fired ‘Hannity’ producer is Fox News' newest accused sexual harasser

The network seems to be a hotbed of these allegations.

Trump’s plan to lower grocery costs would reduce grocery options

Shocker: He clearly didn't think this "plan" through.

‘Stupid abortion ban’: Woman's family tells Oprah about tragic death

It doesn’t have to be like this.

'Donald Trump did this': New Harris ad highlights abortion bans

And it will only get worse if he wins in November.

‘I was stunned. Sickened’: Hillary Clinton shares her Jan. 6 story

It’s a story we can all relate to.

Doug Emhoff shares Harris’ message of unity in red-state tour

🗣️”Our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity in this election to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past.”

