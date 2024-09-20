A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Local Teamsters go rogue and join other unions in backing Harris
It’s obvious which candidate stands up for labor.
Once again, white voters are Trump’s key to victory
And it could easily backfire.
GOP held a hearing to bash Biden. Watch this Democrat turn the tables
“Just thought I'd revisit that revisionist history.”
Trump threatens to blame Jews if he loses the election
It’s never his fault, of course.
Trump’s rhetoric has stoked violence for decades. Here are 7 examples
We have the receipts.
Everyone hates Trump using their music and it’s finally costing him
The White Stripes are the latest in a long line of artists suing him.
Matt Gaetz attended sex party with minor, federal court filing alleges
Republican Sex Scandal Week continues!
Cartoon: The concept of a plan
Trump and his running mate don’t want you to know their real agenda.
Even Mitch McConnell thinks House GOP's march to a shutdown is ‘stupid’
Broken clock, etc., etc.
Fired ‘Hannity’ producer is Fox News' newest accused sexual harasser
The network seems to be a hotbed of these allegations.
Trump’s plan to lower grocery costs would reduce grocery options
Shocker: He clearly didn't think this "plan" through.
‘Stupid abortion ban’: Woman's family tells Oprah about tragic death
It doesn’t have to be like this.
'Donald Trump did this': New Harris ad highlights abortion bans
And it will only get worse if he wins in November.
‘I was stunned. Sickened’: Hillary Clinton shares her Jan. 6 story
It’s a story we can all relate to.
Doug Emhoff shares Harris’ message of unity in red-state tour
🗣️”Our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity in this election to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past.”
Click here to see more cartoons.