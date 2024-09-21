Hurricane Maria barrelled into Puerto Rico seven years ago, wreaking major destruction, killing thousands of residents, and leaving massive numbers of people homeless. Approximately 5.8 million mainland Puerto Ricans (including people of Puerto Rican heritage) and the 3.3 million island denizens must grapple with yet another painful anniversary while most other people have forgotten about the natural disaster—and the tragedy it wrought.

It’s unbelievable that Puerto Rico has not yet recovered from the hurricane’s destruction. One wonders if that recovery will ever be complete without drastic changes both on the island and in its relationship to its colonial overlords in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, many of those who lost family members, friends, and neighbors attend memorial services or simply light a candle in their names. They are not—and never will be—forgotten. You can read some of their names and stories here in this database, which was collected by reporters from Quartz and Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism.

Here at Daily Kos, we have continued to cover Maria’s aftermath and other stories about Puerto Rico, and will continue to do so. Immediately after Maria, on Sept. 27, 2017, we created a community group called SOS Puerto Rico, and since that time staff writers and community members have posted 634 stories to the group. You can follow the group, search its tag, or ask to join.

Journalist Julio Ricardo Varela, who founded Latino Rebels, wrote this opinion piece for MSNBC back in February, which Voto Latino linked to on X (formerly Twitter):

Segundo Cardona and Antonio Martorell, creators of New York State's Hurricane Maria Memorial "My Cry Into the World," describe the artwork’s development from concept to realization and discuss how they incorporated references to Puerto Rico, nature, and culture.

