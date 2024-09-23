Embattled “black NAZI” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina is hell-bent on continuing his gubernatorial campaign as fallout continues in the wake of the release of disturbing and acutely hypocritical message board posts by the Republican nominee.

"We're getting resumes from all over. We're getting offers from all over,” the allegedly self-proclaimed “perv” told a small group of reporters gathered in front of a bakery on Monday. Robinson was responding to reports that a number of his key campaign staff abandoned ship over the weekend.

Robinson has reached MAGA-pariah status in record time, with Donald Trump and other prominent GOP politicians pretending they barely know the guy. Trump’s campaign made sure Robinson did not appear at an event in Wilmington, North Carolina, over the weekend. Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance predictably bungled his response, telling NBC’s Philadelphia affiliate that the allegations against Robinson “aren’t necessarily reality.”

CNN reported last week on numerous disturbing statements, connected to Robinson, that he allegedly made on the message board of a pornographic website between 2008 and 2012. This included identifying himself as a “black NAZI,” defending slavery, denigrating civil rights leader Martin Luther King, and a lot of graphic sexual content that belies his public moralist attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

Robinson has denied everything, cryptically claiming that “There’s been over $1 million spent on me through AI by a billionaire’s son who’s bound and determined to destroy me.”

On Monday, Robinson was asked whether he would seek legal action against CNN for the report, he was equally vague.

"We're in talks right now. Everything up to legal counsel to take CNN to task for what they have done to us,” he told reporters. “We are, we are going after, okay, we are going to go after them for what they've done.”

Robinson also took a stab at turning the tables and explaining his current controversy as just a distraction. “Quite frankly I am dismayed about the fact … think about how many people right now … who are hooked on fentanyl, who are hooked on opioids, and how many will die tonight because of it. Think about what’s going on on our border. Think about what’s going on on the world stage. And this is what you choose to focus on?’