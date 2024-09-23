Lynda Carter, the actress who portrayed Wonder Woman in the titular 1970s TV show, is endorsing Arizona Democratic candidates over her sister, Pamela Carter, who is running as an “America First” Republican in Arizona’s 4th Legislative District.

The actress wrote, “As a native Arizonan, I am proud to endorse Kelli Butler and Karen Gresham for the two LD4 seats in Arizona's State House. Kelli and Karen are both strong, experienced candidates, born and raised in Arizona. They are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans, especially every child’s right to a quality education.”

x As a native Arizonan, I am proud to endorse @KelliButlerAZ and @KarenGreshamAZ for the two LD4 seats in Arizona's State House. Kelli and Karen are both strong, experienced candidates, born and raised in Arizona. They are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to… — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 14, 2024

Carter was more to the point in a statement to Mother Jones, writing, “On her website, Pam claims to have her ‘family’s full support. I have known Pam my entire life, which is why I sadly cannot endorse her for this or any public office.”

Carter has been a Democratic supporter for some time. Unlike her sister, she has been active in promoting reproductive rights, stumping at an event for President Joe Biden’s then-campaign as recently as June.

Pamela Carter is an anti-abortion minister who served as an advisor to Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and has claimed to be “blessed with end-time revelation.” She responded to the snub by saying, "I love my sister even though her politics are very far left and we disagree on some issues. That doesn’t change how I feel about her, so you won’t catch me criticizing her or bad-mouthing her in the press."

x Great to meet our future VP

JD Vance, our own hillbilly!

And his lovely wife, Usha Vance….

Go Trump Force AZ!

⁦@AZGOP⁩ ⁦@pamelacarter888⁩

Vote Pamela Carter LD4! pic.twitter.com/x31YzfwtWh — Pamela Carter AZ LD4 (@pamelacarter888) September 6, 2024

Gresham, the president of a local elementary school board, responded to the news, “That was very exciting. I was very honored to have the endorsement of Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.”

"My campaign is about rejecting extremism and working together to build an Arizona where we put our families first, whether it’s protecting access to reproductive healthcare or fighting for every child’s right to a quality education," Butler, a former state representative, said in a statement to AZ Central. "Our district is crucial to bringing change to Arizona and I am honored to have Lynda Carter’s endorsement."

You can help turn out the vote for the election by simply chatting to your neighbors. This is a cool one! Click here to sign up for Daily Kos/Indivisible’s Neighbor2Neighbor get-out-the-vote program.