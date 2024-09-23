A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
State of the Race: Focus on 50
Where do the polls stand?
How North Carolina Republicans blew their chance to oust Mark Robinson
The deadline has come and gone. He’s on the ballot.
Democrats call Trump ‘chicken’ after he declines second debate
Who can blame him for not wanting to get roasted like that again?
Mark Robinson staffers flee as GOP abandons a bigot it championed
It’s shocking that any of them bailed on him.
New Harris ad highlights Trump's threat to IVF and military families
No lies detected.
Harris: Gun reform doesn't mean she'll 'take everyone's guns away'
The vice president is a gun owner herself.
Mark Robinson still thinks he can be North Carolina’s next governor
Bless his heart.
Cartoon: Sheep
BahhGA.
Truth Social stock craters on first day Trump can sell his shares
How low can it go?
Harris still has an opportunity to tackle criminal justice reform
It’s a healthy discussion to have.
