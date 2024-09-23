A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

State of the Race: Focus on 50

Where do the polls stand?

How North Carolina Republicans blew their chance to oust Mark Robinson

The deadline has come and gone. He’s on the ballot.

Democrats call Trump ‘chicken’ after he declines second debate

Who can blame him for not wanting to get roasted like that again?

Mark Robinson staffers flee as GOP abandons a bigot it championed

It’s shocking that any of them bailed on him.

New Harris ad highlights Trump's threat to IVF and military families

No lies detected.

Harris: Gun reform doesn't mean she'll 'take everyone's guns away'

The vice president is a gun owner herself.

Mark Robinson still thinks he can be North Carolina’s next governor

Bless his heart.

Cartoon: Sheep

BahhGA.

Truth Social stock craters on first day Trump can sell his shares

How low can it go?

Harris still has an opportunity to tackle criminal justice reform

It’s a healthy discussion to have.

