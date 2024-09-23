Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance accused Vice President Kamala Harris of causing egg prices to spike to $4 per dozen—despite making his accusation in front of a sign advertising eggs for as low as $2.99 per dozen.

“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies,” Vance claimed during a media availability at a Pennsylvania supermarket on Saturday.

x .@JDVance: "Eggs when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies -- It's because she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act." pic.twitter.com/auUMr2zmUT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

Just over Vance’s right shoulder it can clearly be seen that eggs were available at the supermarket for $2.99.

x Zoom & enhance… those eggs are $2.99 sir pic.twitter.com/hiw7DLRcrB — sam (@sam_d_1995) September 22, 2024

The Trump campaign posted the video of Vance’s specious claim on its official “War Room” X account, amplifying the allegation to the account’s 2.1 million followers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices are down from the spike in prices that occurred in January 2023, when the average cost for a dozen eggs was $4.82. The current average, as of August, is $3.20.

The rise in egg prices is not connected to policies from the Biden-Harris administration, either.

In 2022, there was an outbreak of avian influenza. The outbreak, which was the largest in U.S. history, resulted in the deaths of at least 52.7 million animals. That led to a shortage of chickens to produce eggs, and when the supply was reduced, the price went up.

The virus had a resurgence in November 2023, which has caused current price increases. The animal death toll is now over 100 million.

Overall inflation is down. According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Sept. 11, the Consumer Price Index—which measures price changes for commonly purchased goods—increased 2.5% in August (year over year), the lowest annual increase since February 2021.

The positive economic news comes in the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022. The legislation faced unified Republican opposition in Congress and advanced with only Democratic votes. Harris cast the deciding vote in the Senate that allowed the legislation to eventually become law.

The law locked in price reductions for many medicines covered by Medicare and allowed the agency to negotiate on drug prices for the first time ever, with the intent to cut costs for consumers in response to inflation.

The Inflation Reduction Act also sought to direct federal investment in job creation by providing tax credits for domestic green jobs. According to an analysis by the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the law is projected to create 9 million jobs over the next decade.

Trump and Republicans have called for the law to either be repealed or severely curtailed, which could cause a spike in drug prices and cut back on job creation—which is vital to economic growth.

