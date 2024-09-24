Moreno isn’t the only Republican that thinks people are too focused on abortion. Trump recently complained about it at a rally on Monday in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Moreno made his recent abortion comments at a town hall meeting held in Warren County, Ohio.

x YouTube Video

Bernie Moreno: Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like ‘listen, abortion is it, if I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want I will vote for anybody else.’ Okay, it’s a little crazy by the way, but especially for women that are like past fifty, I’m thinking to myself: I don’t think that’s an issue for you.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who currently holds the Senate seat Moreno is running for, criticized the Republican.

“You know what’s crazy … Bernie Moreno thinking he knows better than 57% of Ohioans who voted to protect abortion rights last year,” Brown wrote on X.

Brown currently has the backing of abortion rights groups, including Planned Parenthood and Reproductive Freedom for All.

Brown’s comment was a reference to the results of a 2023 ballot referendum backing a state constitutional amendment ensuring access to abortion and other reproductive health care. The measure easily passed, 56.6% to 43.4%.

Moreno sided with the losing side of the ballot initiative. In opposing the measure, Moreno falsely claimed that women would be forced to have abortions and said that the law would open “a door to transgender surgeries, transgender mutilation of children.”

The race between Moreno and Brown is close with the two most recent polls showing either candidate in the lead by two percentage points, within the margin of error.

If Moreno won and Republicans had a Senate majority, he could possibly support federal legislation to ban abortion. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina proposed a bill in 2022 that would ban all abortions after 15 weeks.

The legislation was not brought up for a vote by the Democrats, who currently lead the Senate under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer