Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that she supports getting rid of the Senate filibuster to pass legislation to restore federal abortion rights.

In 2022, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade by a vote of 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

“I’ve been very clear—I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe,” Harris said during an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio. “Fifty-one votes would be what we need to actually put back in the law—the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do.”

Current Senate rules require that if legislation is filibustered by a senator, 60 votes are required before an issue can be voted on, even if a majority supports a proposal.