A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Study: Debunking Trump makes his voter base believe his lies even more

Because being unable to walk across the street to get a loaf of bread without getting raped is totally feasible.

Trump vows to be ‘protector’ of women, once they get over abortion

He gets a gold star for being creepy.

Cartoon: Spin the wheel

It’s all just a word salad to him.

Egg on his face: Vance bungles attempt to bash Harris over grocery prices

The first step before shooting any video: check your surroundings.

'Wonder Woman' star tells Arizona: Don't vote for my right-wing sister

Sounds like Lynda Carter’s sister would benefit from holding the lasso of truth.

New FBI stats destroy Trump’s constant lies about violent crime

America is simply not the post-apocalyptic, crime-filled hellscape that Trump describes.

Rural voters may love Trump, but he's setting them up for a big shock

Trump’s policies will do nothing but hurt rural America.

GOP Senate candidate says women are ‘crazy’ to care about abortion

There’s no smarter political move than to say a large portion of the voting population’s views don’t matter.

White Dudes for Harris join battle for Trump’s most reliable voters

These white dudes are vowing to take back Trump’s bread and butter.

Maddow explains the many ways Harris and Trump ‘are not the same’

One of these candidates is definitely not like the other one.

Click here to see more cartoons.