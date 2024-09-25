A new series of television ads center the stories of women who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump.

The ads are the latest from the Anti-Psychopath PAC, which is run by George Conway III, the ex-husband of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway.

In the first ad, journalist Natasha Stoynoff details meeting Trump and his wife, Melania, at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, while on assignment from People magazine to interview the couple.

"At one point, Melania went upstairs to change her clothes for the next photo shoot, and Trump said to me, 'I want to show you this beautiful painting, this beautiful room.' He leads me to this room, pushes me against the wall, and starts kissing me forcefully," Stoynoff explains. "I tried to push him. He kept coming back at me."

"Like many women, I blamed myself,” she continues. “So Trump turned to me and said, 'You know we're going have an affair, don't you?' and Melania was approaching. I was horrified."

The second ad features former businesswoman Jessica Leeds. She recounts a 1979 flight to New York City on which the stewardess asked her if she wanted to move up to first class.

“In the window seat was a gentleman who said that his name was Donald Trump,” Leed recalls. “The airplane took off, and all of a sudden, Donald Trump started groping me. He was trying to kiss me, and I'm trying to push him away.”

"When he started putting his hand up my skirt, I got out of the seat, grabbed my purse, and went back to my original seat,” Leeds says, repeating many of the details that she told The New York Times in 2016.

At least 26 women have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the past few decades.

“He is a serial predator,” Leeds says in the ad.

Conway has used his PAC to troll the twice-impeached former president. Like the PAC’s previous ads, the buy-ins for this latest series include Trump-favored media like Fox News and The Golf Channel in areas where he regularly resides, according to People. Additionally, the ads will reportedly run on CNN, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and other streaming platforms in Pennsylvania.