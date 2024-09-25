President Joe Biden sat down with the women of The View on Wednesday for a tie-free interview.

“I am at peace with my decision,” Biden said when asked how he felt about exiting the presidential race in late July. “Look, when I ran for this last term, I said that I was going—I saw myself as a transition president. Transitioning to a new generation of leadership.”

“Now, I know I only look 40, but I’m 180 years old,” Biden joked.

“We were having so much success in getting things done that people thought we couldn't get done, I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to, you know, pass that torch,” he added.

