“The record clearly supports the plaintiffs’ argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the 'infowarriors,'” Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis wrote in her 2022 order.

In addition to his lies about Sandy Hook, Jones has popularized several other debunked conspiracies. He has claimed that the Sept. 11 terror attacks were an “inside job” by the U.S. government, promoted the racist “birther” conspiracy theory about President Barack Obama being born outside the United States, and even alleged in 2013 that Obama was in possession of a “weather weapon” following an Oklahoma tornado.

A lone protester stands outside during the trial against Alex Jones on Sept. 13, 2022, in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Despite Jones’ very well-known penchant for lying, he has maintained a connection to figures within the Republican Party and the conservative movement, most notably Donald Trump. Trump appeared on Jones’ program in 2016 while running for the presidency and praised the conspiracy theorist as “one of the greatest influences” he has ever seen.

Jones has claimed to be in personal contact with Trump, and longtime Trump political adviser Roger Stone is a regular guest on Jones’ broadcasts.

The connection to Trump extends to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, where Jones was one of the voices echoing Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen. On his show, Jones told viewers, “Go to D.C., go to D.C.”

He was in attendance at the Ellipse rally when Trump directed his supporters to go to the Capitol, and Jones can be seen on video amplifying Trump’s message with a bullhorn.

“Let’s go take our country back,” he told Trump minions. Jones was later called to testify before the congressional Jan. 6 committee, where he pleaded the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination instead of speaking. A Jones employee and “Infowars” host, Owen Shroyer, was sentenced to 60 days in prison in 2023 for breaching the Capitol.

Like Jones, Trump still maintains that he won the 2020 election and that it was stolen from him. It was not.