Trump and Vance could be charged over racist attacks on Haitians

Fingers crossed.

Even Republicans admit they don't know how to run the House

For once, honesty from the GOP.

GOP senator says please ignore Trump's ties to 'Nazi' candidate

Apparently, Trump barely knows the guy who he called “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

Cartoon: Actual moms for liberty

“Whatever makes you happy.”

'Send them back!': Racist chants are still a staple of Trump rallies

What’s old is new again.

Women describe alleged sexual assaults by Donald Trump in new ads

The ads will run on Trump’s favorite networks.

Mitch McConnell is the latest to trash Trump plan that will raise prices

Yet he still supports Trump.

For GOP, border visits are only a ‘political stunt’ when Harris goes

Trump obviously visits out of love and concern.

'Man in Black' honored with bronze statue at US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Blues.



