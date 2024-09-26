Trump has attempted to make crowd sizes an issue during the election, even falsely claiming that Harris used AI technology to simulate a crowd in footage of an August campaign event. During their debate, Harris mocked Trump for making marathon speeches at his rally that bored supporters.

“You will see during the course of his rallies that he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter, he will talk about ‘windmills cause cancer,’ and what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

During her interview, Harris specifically cited Trump’s 2017 promise to the residents of Lordstown, Ohio, that he would save the jobs of workers at a GM plant there slated for closure. Trump was so assured of his ability that he told people, “Don’t move. Don’t sell your house.”

The facility closed in 2019. Since then, a plant for electric vehicle battery manufacturer Ultium Cells has opened in the area employing 2,200 employees. The company has received incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of an effort to revive American manufacturing via clean energy initiatives. The law faced unified opposition from the Republican Party in Congress and only secured passage via Harris’ swing vote in the Senate.

Harris’ tie-breaking vote was also critical to the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the 2021 economic stimulus package passed with only Democratic votes and signed into law by Biden. Along with the federal infrastructure law and the CHIPS and Science Act enacted under the Biden-Harris administration, more than $900 billion in private industry commitments for manufacturing have been announced since 2021.

Trump frequently claimed while in office that manufacturing was booming, but the number of U.S. workers in manufacturing declined while outsourcing grew.

Harris has said that as part of her “New Way Forward” agenda she intends to maintain much of the Biden approach toward encouraging domestic manufacturing via clean energy. Harris has also promised to sign the federal PRO Act protecting labor and the right to organize.

“My perspective, on the economy, is that when you grow the middle class, America’s economy is stronger. And there’s empirical evidence to prove my point correct,” Harris told Ruhle.