During his opening monologue on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s continuing obsession with Vice President Kamala Harris’ job working at McDonald’s during her youth.

Kimmel played a video clip, which he described as a “McFit,” of Trump speaking during an event in Georgia.

From “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”:

Trump: She lied about McDonald’s. She said, “I was a worker at McDonald’s, and I stood over the french fries.” I’m going to McDonald’s for the next two weeks and I’m going to stand over the french fries. Because I want to see what her job really wasn’t like, because she never— “I stood over the french fries, and that was tough, it was hot outside, it was hot over—" She never worked there. It was a lie.

Kimmel responded, “He really should be running for Mayor McCheese. It’s so dumb, it’s so petty, but so is he, I guess. I guess—for whatever reason, they don’t have anything real to criticize.”

Kimmel then played a clip of Fox News host Jesse Watters, who he characterized as a “sycophant” friend of Trump, praising the Trump attack.

Trump and other conservatives have promoted the conspiracy that Harris didn’t work at the fast-food chain, even complaining that it wasn’t documented on her post-college resume.

Harris has frequently cited her time in that position while discussing her support of policies that would assist people employed in the service industry.

In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday night, Harris was asked about the issue by host Stephanie Ruhle.

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family,” Harris said. “I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs.”

Harris has proposed a minimum wage increase and eliminating the federal income tax on tipped wages for some workers. In an analysis of her proposal, the Center for American Progress concluded, “Vice President Harris offers complementary policies that would go a long way to properly reward Americans’ work through higher wages and to offer relief to low-income and middle-class families through the tax code.”

We need your help if we’re going to defeat Trump, Vance, Project 2025, and Republicans up and down the ballot. Click here to volunteer to write letters so we can increase voter turnout.