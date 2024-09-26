A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Biden says he's 'at peace' with race exit in appearance on 'The View'

And it seemed like he meant it.

Alex Jones will finally pay for his horrific lies about Sandy Hook

Finally, these families will get some peace.

Cartoon: Jump in

There are certainly two vicious choices.

MAGA sheriff whines to Fox News after threatening Harris voters

Excuses, excuses.

Here's your Tim Walz viral moment of the week

Mind your own biscuits and your life will be gravy.

House GOP's latest attempt to cling to power is just so lazy

Talk about working hard, but hardly working.

Notoriously racist GOP congressman deletes heinous rant about Haitians

If you’re going to be hateful, at least spell “vudu” right.

Even Republicans want another Trump-Harris debate

Give the people what they want.

Mark Robinson's political hopes sink as more staffers abandon ship

In just a few days, Robinson’s little leaky boat has become a full-on Titanic.

