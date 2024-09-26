The White House announced an executive order on Thursday that aims to improve school shooter drills and combat emerging gun threats stemming from new technology. This order comes one year after President Joe Biden created the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was launched as a way for him to address gun violence while bypassing the gridlock of Congress.

The executive order establishes a new Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force and directs the body to issue a report within 90 days that includes an assessment of the threat posed by machine-gun conversion devices and unserialized 3D-printed firearms.

Machine-gun conversion devices “enable semi-automatic firearms, including easily concealable handguns, to match or exceed the rate of fire of many military machineguns with a single engagement of the trigger—up to 20 bullets in one second,” according to a White House fact sheet. They are illegal to possess under federal law, but these devices continue to be found at crime scenes because they are small, cheap, and easy to install.

Unserialized 3D-printed firearms, which the White House said are often employed to make machine-gun conversion devices, are often trafficked and unlawfully possessed by criminals and people convicted of domestic violence.

“The 3D-printing of a machine-gun conversion device costs as little as 40 cents and takes fewer than 30 minutes,” according to the White House. “As 3D-printing technology continues to develop rapidly, the safety threat posed by 3D-printed firearms may suddenly increase.”

The executive order also calls for a plan to lessen the trauma inflicted on children by active shooter drills.

The guide will be based on the latest research on how to safely and effectively conduct the drills on K-12 campuses, with adjustments based on age-appropriate guidance.

“Many parents, students, and educators have expressed concerns about the trauma caused by some approaches to these drills,” a White House statement said. “Federal agencies need to help schools improve drills so they can more effectively prepare for an active shooter situation while also preventing or minimizing any trauma.”

The executive order also keeps Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, in the spotlight as she campaigns for the White House. Harris shared her views and policy stances on gun reform at Oprah Winfrey’s “Unite for America” town hall on Sept. 19.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, a gun violence survivor, embraces President Joe Biden after he signed an executive order in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 26, 2024.

“Some people have been pushing a really false choice,” she said during the event. “To suggest you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”

As the Associated Press reported earlier this month, mass shootings can alter a person’s sense of safety and inflict post-traumatic stress disorder on children and their families. Psychologist Emilie Ney reminded parents that after a shooting, students as young as age 5 can be navigating stages of grief.

Active shooter drills, which have become ingrained as a part of life for school-aged children in America, have lasting negative effects on their mental health. According to research by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a study found “insufficient conclusive research affirming the value of active shooter drills.”

In fact, the opposite occurred. Instead of feeling calmer and more prepared, students, parents and teachers became increasingly depressed and anxious, with some exhibiting physiological health issues after the drills.

The White House will bring together numerous Cabinet members and experts to collaborate on the guide including Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. The framework to improve active shooter drills will be developed and published within 110 days.

The guide will also include how to assist people with disabilities and those with language-related needs, ensuring compliance with civil rights laws when designing and implementing the drills.

Biden and Harris delivered remarks about the executive order on Thursday evening. You can watch the video below.