Federal prosecutors indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams on five counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery charges on Thursday.

The indictment alleges that Adams, a former police officer and state senator, participated in “a long-running conspiracy in which he solicited and knowingly accepted illegal campaign contributions from foreign donors and corporations,” according to Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who announced the indictments at a press conference.

The indictment alleges a lot of this money came in the form of luxury travel for Adams and companions.

Prosecutors also claim to have proof that Adams was aware of the illegality of his actions, saying Adams tried creating “fake paper trails,” in what Williams described as “just a clumsy cover-up.”

Much of the indictment revolves around money Adams’ is alleged to have received from the Turkish government over many years. Prosecutors claim that, in 2021, Adams returned the favor by using his position to plow over the required fire inspection so a Turkish official could open “a brand-new high rise building in Manhattan that would house Turkey's consulate.”

Adams has denied the charges and has vowed not to resign.

