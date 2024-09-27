New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted for alleged bribes, illegal campaign donations

Eric Adams was indicted on Sept. 26 on charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals in exchange for favors.

Adams has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan for taking bribes and campaign donations from officials connected to the Turkish government, and in exchange interfering in the process of opening the Turkish consulate building without a fire inspection. Adams has denied the charges.

Hunter Biden convicted of federal gun offenses

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, among other charges.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, was convicted in June of three felony federal charges related to the purchase of a gun in 2018. Following the conviction, President Biden released a statement that said, “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of corruption

Bob Menendez leaves federal court in New York on July 16 after being convicted of all the charges he faced at his corruption trial.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey was convicted in July on sixteen counts. The DOJ had accused Menendez of taking bribes, acting as a foreign agent for Egypt, obstructing justice, conspiracy, and extortion. Following his initial indictment, several of Menendez’s Democratic colleagues, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, called on him to step down. Menendez officially resigned on Aug. 20.

Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on multiple charges

Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years after his conviction on multiple fraud charges.

Sam Bankman-Fried, head of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was convicted on several charges of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering brought against him by the DOJ. Authorities accused Bankman-Fried of defrauding investors and lenders for over $8 billion. While Bankman-Fried is not a political figure, he made millions in donations during the 2022 election cycle, largely to a political action committee that advertised in favor of Democratic candidates.

Rep. Henry Cuellar indicted for bribery

Henry Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing following allegations that he was bribed by foreign countries.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was indicted by the DOJ in May. The DOJ accused the congressman of 14 federal criminal charges, including accepting bribes from an oil company owned by the nation of Azerbaijan and from a Mexican bank, unlawful foreign influence, and money laundering. He has denied the charges and is running for reelection.

Former Rep. T.J. Cox indicted for fraud

T.J. Cox’s trial has been set for December after he was indicted in 2022 on dozens of felony charges.

Former Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox of California was indicted in 2022 and accused of 28 total felony charges including wire fraud, money laundering and more. Cox has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But Trump still manages to take the felony cake. And while the Democratic party shuns figures like Menendez, the Republican Party nominates theirs for president.

During her debate with Trump, Harris took note of his criminal record, describing him as “someone who has been prosecuted for national security crimes, economic crimes, election interference, has been found liable for sexual assault and his next big court appearance is in November at his own criminal sentencing.”