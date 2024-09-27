Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg was interviewed by The Bulwark’s Tim Miller on Thursday about his experience prepping Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the upcoming vice presidential debate against Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Miller asked Buttigieg what he thought about the Democratic vice presidential nominee, and what he learned about Walz now that he’s spent some time with him.

"I'm surprised by the Diet Mountain Dew,” Buttigieg joked. “I didn't know that both running mates have that in common. A lot of Diet Mountain Dew going around."

Buttigieg said Walz is “a very ‘what you see is what you get’ kind of person." And while that is a big part of his appeal, it’s Walz’s career choices and what they say about his values that impressed Buttigieg the most.

"He's a teacher, an NCO in the military, a football coach, right?” Buttigieg said. “A coach is measured by how well your players do. A sergeant is measured by how well your soldiers do. A teacher is measured by how well your students do,” he continued. “So what all of that has in common is, it's not about you.”

That is a “spirit” and “ethos” that isn’t common in elected officials, Buttigieg explained.

“I think that's what he's bringing to the ticket and what he'll bring to the vice presidency,” Buttigieg said. “So I'm an even bigger fan now that I've had a chance to get to know him."

Walz will face off against GOP vice presidential nominee Vance on Oct. 1 at a debate hosted by CBS News.