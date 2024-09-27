Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has been in Texas campaigning and fundraising for the Democratic ticket this week. He has been joined by former congressman Beto O’Rourke, and on Friday, Emhoff posted some photos from music legend Willie Nelson’s home at Luck Ranch.

x On the road again, to get Kamala and Tim elected!@BetoORourke and I had the honor of visiting the legendary @WillieNelson’s ranch. It doesn’t get more Texas than Willie. pic.twitter.com/BCT4JtCFGZ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) September 27, 2024

The country music icon endorsed O’Rourke in his unsuccessful campaign against cowardly frequent flier Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. Nelson has also endorsed Cruz’s opponent Colin Allred in this year’s election, and along with country singer Margo Price, has been vocal in his support this year for the Harris campaign as well as other downballot Democrats.

Emhoff has been campaigning through red-states across the country for the past two weeks, hitting Florida, Mississippi, and now Texas. O’Rourke joined Emhoff during the Texas leg of the tour as part of his political group Powered by People, whose focus is on registering voters in the Lone Star State.

The successes seen by Democrats in fundraising since Vice President Kamala Harris became the party’s presidential candidate led the Democratic National Committee to announce on Friday that they are beginning an initiative to give all 50 states and territories funding, in order to help build out infrastructure and downballot candidates.

“From the school board to the White House, the DNC is doing the work to elect Democrats to office at all levels of government,” DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “We are the only committee responsible for building Democratic infrastructure to win elections across the map.”

Emhoff and the Harris campaign have their work cut out for them as Donald Trump has been able to maintain around a 5-point lead in polling in Texas.

x @douglasemhoff On the Road Again. This time, with @Beto O’Rourke at the legendary @WillieNelson ♬ som original - Música Channel

