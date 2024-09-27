A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Fox News goes to war against Harris for using big words

Words with three syllables or more send the right-wing network’s hosts into fits of rage.

NYC mayor charges prove DOJ 'witch hunt' is another Trump lie

These Democrats faced justice.

How debate prep with Tim Walz made Pete Buttigieg ‘an even bigger fan’

Sometimes what you see is what you actually get.

You won't believe racist congressman's defense of his revolting tweet

Rep. Clay Higgins’ remarks were appalling, even for a Republican.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug on how it started and how it's going

“This is all very normal and American.” 🤡

The Supreme Court is broken—but this bill could fix it

Democrats have a plan for that.

'Clumsy cover-up': Prosecutor rips NYC mayor over bribery allegations

You probably won’t guess why the foreign nation reportedly bribed him, either.

Biden order tackles trauma of school shooting drills

The president is not slouching through the end of his term.

JD Vance’s latest ‘unearthed’ comments about car seats are bonkers

The man is so very weird.

Rock out to Stevie Nicks' new abortion-rights anthem

“I find it very sad, at 76 years old, I had to see Roe v. Wade taken away,” the “white witch” said.



