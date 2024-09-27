Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will hold a campaign event with Christian televangelist Lance Wallnau, who has claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris is the beneficiary of “witchcraft” and is the “devil’s choice” in the upcoming presidential election.

A Donald Trump campaign press release said Vance will be a “featured guest” at a town hall meeting in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, scheduled for Sept. 28. The event was billed as “part of the Courage Tour” and will be “hosted by The Lance Wallnau Show.”

Wallnau is a self-described “Christian nationalist” who refers to himself as a “prophet.” He has used his show to advance extremist ideas, attack Democrats, and promote GOP presidential nominee Trump.

“When I say ‘witchcraft’ I am talking about what happened tonight,” Wallnau tweeted after Trump’s poor performance against Harris in the Sept. 10 presidential debate. “Occult empowered deception, manipulation and domination.”

The claim echoed other attacks Wallnau has launched against Harris since she entered the race.