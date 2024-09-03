On Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz paid tribute to workers during Labor Day campaign stops in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. At a rally in Pittsburgh, Harris was joined on stage by President Joe Biden as the Democratic team emphasized its connections to labor and deep support for unions.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump campaigned … nowhere. The same was true on Sunday. With only about nine weeks until Election Day, Trump couldn’t drag himself to any public events over the past two days, popping up only for a bizarre interview with Fox News on Sunday. And neither Trump nor his unpopular running mate, JD Vance, made any public appearance on Monday.

The contrast between the two campaigns on the day dedicated to American labor could not have been more clear. Harris and Walz kept a packed schedule, visiting industrial states and praising the work of organized labor in building America and securing benefits for all Americans. Meanwhile, Trump was sulking at Mar-a-Lago and JD Vance was … who knows?

Labor Day isn’t exactly a Trump kind of holiday. Despite a pair of Truth Social messages claiming that he supports the “American Worker,” Trump’s sentiments on the idea of unions and worker support have long been clear.

x Trump on union workers: “They get their little 5 percent, they get another 2 percent... All of a sudden they’re making more money than the people that own the company” pic.twitter.com/zpH3OMYZKz — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 2, 2024

There’s a reason Trump has staged a fake union rally at a nonunion facility, and why unions are largely endorsing Harris even when Trump tries to woo them with policies he never tried to enact when he had the chance.

As labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta wrote on Monday, “Kamala Harris is the only presidential candidate fighting for a fair and just America for working people,” adding:

At an appearance in Milwaukee, Walz addressed union workers gathered to celebrate “Laborfest.” And he made it clear just where he stands on the importance of unions.

"They said, 'Tim is in the pocket of organized labor.' I said, 'That's a damn lie. I am the pocket,'" Walz said. "If you want to attack me for standing up for collective bargaining for fair wages, for safe working conditions, for health care and retirement, you roll the damn dice. I'll take my chances on that."

Labor Day traditionally kicks off the “sprint” to the election. It’s one of the last federal holidays before the election, and a day focused on the working-class and middle-class Americans that both campaigns need to reach to win in November. And Trump skipped it.

Meanwhile, Biden took the stage Monday to thank workers and showcase his support for Harris.

That Biden would genuinely wish the best for Harris and be happy to support her is incomprehensible to Trump.

And Harris made clear just what Americans owe to union workers who sacrificed and fought for benefits now shared by everyone.

“For more than 150 years, the brothers and sisters of labor have helped lead the fight for fair pay, better benefits, and safe working conditions. And every person in our nation has benefited from that work,” Harris told the audience in Pittsburgh. “You know, everywhere I go I tell people, ‘You may not be a union member, but you better thank unions for that five-day workweek. Thank unions for sick leave. Thank unions for paid family leave. Thank unions for your vacation time.’ Because when union wages go up, everyone’s wages go up. When union workplaces are safer, all workplaces are safer. When unions are strong, America is strong.”

Harris’ appearance in Pittsburg comes as polls continue to show a tight race in Pennsylvania. Strong support among union workers will be critical to securing a Democratic victory in the Keystone State, which has the most electoral votes of any swing state.

Trump’s absence from the trail on Labor Day may reflect more than his distaste for workers. Despite a political media that makes Trump seem more active by covering seemingly every event of his, Trump is continuing what has been a lax campaign schedule, with no public campaign events planned until Saturday. As Harris and Walz conduct multiday trips across swing states, Trump sits slumped in his golf cart. It certainly seems that the 78-year-old Trump isn’t up for much labor of his own.

