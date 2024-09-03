Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ latest campaign ad highlights the contrast between Harris’ economic agenda and Trump’s tax-breaks-for-the-rich approach.

“We all know costs are too high,” says the narrator in the ad, released on Tuesday. “But while corporations are gouging families, Trump is focused on giving them tax cuts. But Kamala Harris is focused on you."

The ad, titled “Focused,” then leans into Harris’ success as a prosecutor in California as well as the actions she plans to take to reduce food and housing costs. “Focused” is the fourth major campaign ad since the Democratic National Convention. The previous three articulated Harris’ goals of building out the middle class, and just about all of them address Americans’ desire to see corporations held accountable for shady practices that punish everyday Americans.

“Focused” is part of a $370 million ad reservation that will run from now to Election Day, according to a statement from the Harris campaign. And it’s one more example of her campaign—which is outspending the Trump campaign almost 2 to 1 in ads—bringing attention to the convicted felon’s lack of policy prescriptions. Across the ads, the evolution from philosophy to action is clearly deliberate.

With the first debate a week away, there is speculation that the Harris campaign will release the full details of its economic agenda shortly before the two presidential candidates meet. Ads like “Focused” are sure to reinforce that message through and after the debate.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—text banking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!