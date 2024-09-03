A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Harris and Walz campaigned through Labor Day. Where was Trump?

Even the supposedly-too-old-to-be-president Joe Biden hit the trail.

Trump repels women—and he just keeps making it worse

Strange how leaning into misogyny isn’t playing super well.

Gwen Walz uses ‘teacher voice’ to shut down JD Vance’s nonsense

“Mr. Vance, how about you mind your own business?” 👩‍🏫

Incoherent Trump claims Ivanka created 'millions' of jobs

Trump also says nobody eats bacon anymore because wind energy causes high prices—???

JD Vance’s attempt at Trump damage control on CNN only did more damage

Let him cook.

Cartoon: Pokey man

Gotta catch him, all!

Trump's ad spending reveals a struggling campaign

He’s not spending like he wants to win.

What’s in Trump’s tax plan? This actor explains it in 82 seconds

Two-time Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt nails it.

GOP candidate is just a ‘small-town’ guy—whose family owns an NFL team

His policies are as extreme as his family’s wealth.

How Democrats became united with a vision for America’s economic future

Trump’s economic plan could generate a revenue shortfall of $5.8 trillion.

Harris takes abortion fight to where it hurts Trump: Florida

Harris hits Trump where the sun does shine.



