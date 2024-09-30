Donald Trump is making it harder for news outlets to “sane-wash” his increasingly incoherent ramblings. But too many in the media continue to downplay his deteriorating mental state—and things got especially ugly on Sunday at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Let’s lead with something we already knew—that Trump treats his workers like crap and allegedly refuses to pay them—but he usually had the good sense to keep his mouth shut about it. Not anymore.
Notice how people are clapping, then he says he hates paying people overtime and no one is clapping?
He complained about the size of his crowds, which he blamed on President Joe Biden.
He blamed his past losses on cities with sizable Black populations.
Then he said Harris “was born” mentally impaired.
He also said Harris was “a stupid person”—his go-to attack when he can’t manage a substantive argument against someone. His deplorable crowd reacted as you might expect. But if she’s so impaired and stupid, why is he afraid to debate her again?
He said he wants to eliminate shoplifting through “one really violent day.”
Look at the bored crowd as the old man rambles.
Trump also acted out his own sleepy, nostalgia-heavy version of the classic Grandpa Simpson “I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time” bit.
He also relished in mocking his own supporters, such as a man who wears a border-wall-themed suit.
In fact, he really loves dumping on his own supporters, telling them he’d rather be anywhere else but at a campaign event with them.
And despite all this, he keeps saying over and over again, “I don’t care.”
Trump’s call for a violent purge and his admission he stiffed workers on overtime pay should be all over the news today.
Instead, we’ll probably see more of this nonsense:
