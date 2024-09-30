Donald Trump is making it harder for news outlets to “sane-wash” his increasingly incoherent ramblings. But too many in the media continue to downplay his deteriorating mental state—and things got especially ugly on Sunday at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Let’s lead with something we already knew—that Trump treats his workers like crap and allegedly refuses to pay them—but he usually had the good sense to keep his mouth shut about it. Not anymore.

x Trump: "I hated to give overtime. I hated it. I shouldn't say this, but I'd get other people in. I wouldn't pay." pic.twitter.com/S5uVQw9V3b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2024

Notice how people are clapping, then he says he hates paying people overtime and no one is clapping?

He complained about the size of his crowds, which he blamed on President Joe Biden.

x Trump in Pennsylvania blames Biden for his small crowd yesterday in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/HK0At4iZPy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2024

He blamed his past losses on cities with sizable Black populations.

x Trump on elections: I’m here because they cheat.. they cheat in this state and I’ll mention a couple of the areas. Philadelphia is out of control. Detroit is out of control. Atlanta is out of control. pic.twitter.com/YUvBKncduu — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

Then he said Harris “was born” mentally impaired.

x Trump: Crooked Joe Biden became mentally impaired. But lying Kamala Harris, honestly, I believe she was born that way. There’s something wrong and I don’t know what it is but there is something missing pic.twitter.com/RP5TaHMVhQ — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

He also said Harris was “a stupid person”—his go-to attack when he can’t manage a substantive argument against someone. His deplorable crowd reacted as you might expect. But if she’s so impaired and stupid, why is he afraid to debate her again?

x Trump: Kamala Harris is a stupid person. I don’t care



Crowd: Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up pic.twitter.com/aQea2Lk0o7 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

He said he wants to eliminate shoplifting through “one really violent day.”

x Trump on theft: If you had one really violent day.. .. … One rough hour. And I mean real rough. The word will get out and it will end immediately. pic.twitter.com/DkOdULcV32 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

Look at the bored crowd as the old man rambles.

x Trump: That’s why they call her Lyin’ Kamala. L-Y-I-N apostrophe pic.twitter.com/vOaMsrUxRf — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

Trump also acted out his own sleepy, nostalgia-heavy version of the classic Grandpa Simpson “I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time” bit.

x Wow. Even the most hardcore of MAGA in that audience are dead silent during this. They know his brain is cooked. pic.twitter.com/3KWwm1BMiG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 29, 2024

He also relished in mocking his own supporters, such as a man who wears a border-wall-themed suit.

x Trump: Mr. Wall, I love this guy's outfit. I got to buy. Are they for sale? I want to buy one… But you know what? I built hundreds of miles of wall and I'm going to walk onto this platform someday at some place. And I'm going to wear that ugly, horrible suit pic.twitter.com/eZG2sueFWc — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

In fact, he really loves dumping on his own supporters, telling them he’d rather be anywhere else but at a campaign event with them.

x Trump says he only has to campaign because Democrats cheat and adds that if "God came down from on high and said 'I'm going to be your vote tabulator for this election,' I would leave this podium right now." pic.twitter.com/5ld0laHJch — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2024

And despite all this, he keeps saying over and over again, “I don’t care.”

x Trump: By the way, if she wins, it's not going to be so pleasant for me. pic.twitter.com/ew8KB88URy — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024

Trump’s call for a violent purge and his admission he stiffed workers on overtime pay should be all over the news today.

Instead, we’ll probably see more of this nonsense:

x When Trump says immigrants are “animals” who will invade your kitchen and slit your throat, Bloomberg sane-washes him by saying he “sharpened his criticism.”

This is a stain on journalism. It’s utter malpractice that endangers our country. pic.twitter.com/pm5GOzmMhF — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 28, 2024

We need your help if we’re going to defeat Trump, Vance, Project 2025, and Republicans up and down the ballot. Click here to volunteer to write letters so we can increase voter turnout.