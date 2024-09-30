Brace yourself, because if you thought Donald Trump’s racist “cats and dogs” lies were bad enough, it won’t be long before this bit of QAnon and Q-adjacent insanity ends up in one of his rambling, incoherent campaign screeds.

I’m talking about Democrats controlling the weather.

Conservative influencer Matt Wallace, with his 2.1 million X followers, lays out the case here.

Don’t worry guys, weather modification isn’t real! It’s just a coincidence that Hurricane Helene is one of the most devastating “inland damage storms” in history and that hundreds of pro-Trump counties are being massively impacted during the most important election of our lifetimes. Obviously the elites would never be evil enough to create hurricanes designed to interfere with “democracy”… Pay no attention to the storms currently brewing in the Atlantic either! You can ask any mainstream scientist and they will tell you that it isn’t even possible to create those or target them at certain areas. Just stay silent. No need to vote or expose anything. You wouldn't want to be called a conspiracy theorist right? Couldn’t have that. So please ignore your own eyes and don’t share this post or investigate further.

Ah yes, the famous conservative “do your own research” trope, which really comes down to, “find other people reinforcing this really stupid thing you believe in.”

Hurricane Helene has been absolutely horrific, cutting a wide swath of destruction through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina—over 600 miles of carnage. Over 100 are confirmed dead and damages will likely exceed $100 billion. Busick, North Carolina, was slammed with over 30 inches of rain. This hurricane was a monster.

x The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Helene at 2:25 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, as it approached the Gulf Coast of Florida packing winds in excess of 120 miles an hour. pic.twitter.com/J1iU0Iztpx — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 26, 2024

But yeah, liberals didn’t control it. In fact, we’ve been trying to tell anyone who would listen that these megastorms will become the norm if climate change remains unaddressed, and they don’t want to listen. Quite ironically, it is them, the climate deniers, who are in large part to blame.

Instead, they’re claiming that HAARP—a research project in Alaska studying the ionosphere for communication and surveillance technologies—can’t just control the weather, it can even cause devastating earthquakes.

High-profile conservative nutbags have spent the weekend blaming HAARP and the dastardly Democrats behind it for specifically targeting Trump counties for malicious purposes (you can see here, here, here, here, and here, just for starters).

In reality, if we really had this kind of power, we just wouldn’t use it to destroy people. We’re not violence-obsessed psychopaths wishing death and destruction on others. But if we weren’t so ethically constrained, don’t you think we’d:

Steer the hurricane over Mar-a-Lago?

Hit key Trump areas the day of the election, and not a whole month (and change) before it?

Spare Asheville, a key North Carolina blue area, without which it’s hard to see how Democrats can win the state?

It is a real indictment on our society that everything has to be a freakin’ conspiracy.

The only conspiracy here has been the right-wing campaign to gut any climate change progress. The end result will be more Hurricane Helenes, and there isn’t a single liberal in the world that is happy about that.