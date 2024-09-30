“Their debate should not be the last word,” Harris said. “I’m trying to debate Donald Trump again and I think he should debate again. The American people have a right to hear us discuss the issues. And as you say here in Las Vegas, I’m all in. I’m all in, even if my opponent is ready to fold.”

Since their Sept. 10 debate, Trump has declined debate invitations. The Democratic Party has mocked him for his cowardice and labeled him a “chicken” in a related advertising campaign.

Polling following the Harris-Trump debate showed that a large majority of those surveyed believed she won the contest. Similarly, national polling has shown a lead for Harris in nearly every survey taken since the event.

At the same time Harris was reiterating her debate challenge, Trump used his weekend rallies to engage in even more violent and strange rhetoric, perhaps making his handlers even more weary about a second debate.

At a rally in Wisconsin, on Saturday, Trump claimed that Harris is “mentally impaired” for her policies on immigration and argued that is grounds to have her impeached and removed from office.

Trump added, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country.”

At the same rally, Trump also complained about smartphone apps that have been used to streamline the immigration process, arguing, “most people don’t have any idea what the hell a phone app is.”

Trump told the Wisconsin rallygoers that he was making a sacrifice by choosing to run for his third election in a row.

“I had a hell of a life,” Trump said. “I could’ve been sunbathing on the beach. You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better than Sleepy Joe.”

Speaking in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Trump said the solution to America’s crime problem is to emulate the movie “The Purge,” and allow a day of wanton crime.

“One rough hour. And I mean real rough, the world will get it out and it will end immediately. End immediately. You know, it will end immediately,” Trump said.

More than 67 million people watched the Harris-Trump debate, which has perhaps contributed to fears in the Trump camp that the extremist material at his rallies would best be kept away from such a large mainstream audience.