Bernie Moreno, the Republican challenging Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio, appeared on Fox News on Monday to respond to the backlash he received after characterizing women who prioritize abortion rights as “crazy.”

“Well, I mean, it is crazy that the media and the Democrats make women out to be single-issue voters,” Moreno said, adding, “They just use the issue of abortion not because they care about women but because they care about a political issue.”

This comes from a candidate who once described his abortion position as “absolute pro-life, no exceptions.”

Moreno made his original “crazy” comment at a recent town hall in Warren County, Ohio, saying:

Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women, a lot of suburban women that are like, “Listen, abortion is it, if I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want I will vote for anybody else.” Okay, it’s a little crazy by the way, but especially for women that are like past 50, I’m thinking to myself: I don’t think that’s an issue for you.

After these comments were reported, Brown told an Ohio NBC affiliate, “I continue to be shocked that Bernie Moreno thinks he knows more, that he knows better than 57% of Ohioans who turned out to vote and said that we want constitutional right to abortion in our state.”

Despite all this, Ohio’s Senate race remains very close, according to 538’s polling average.

Ready to volunteer for this election? Our friends at Sister District do an excellent job mobilizing folks to support Democrats in strategic places. Click to join Sister District's National Phonebank and make calls to voters in crucial states.