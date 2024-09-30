Second gentleman Doug Emhoff did an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki this weekend. The two covered a wide range of topics, including reproductive rights and antisemitism on the right.

Emhoff has publicly advocated for men to step up and be more proactive in the fight for abortion rights, something he says goes back to his relationships with the women in his life.

“After the Dobbs decision came down. [Kamala] called me right away. She was actually on Air Force Two and said, ‘Dougie, they actually did it,’” Emhoff recalled.

Emhoff relayed how shortly after he spoke with his wife, his then-23-year-old daughter Ella texted “We need to fight.” He received a similar response from his mother. "My 80, now 83-year-old mother is somehow going to enjoy more rights than Ella? It's wrong."

"This is all because of Donald Trump,” Emhoff said. “He ran on a platform of appointing Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. They did just that. And he is for a national abortion ban.”

“Make no mistake: Where he says, ‘I will be the protector of women,’ that is yet more lies and more gaslighting," Emhoff continued. “We should be furious about this gaslighting and furious and turn this anger into action. "

Emhoff also told Psaki about the first time he met Gwen Walz, backstage in Philadelphia where her husband, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was to be introduced as Harris’s running mate. It was a whirlwind and overwhelming experience Emhoff knew well. “I said, ‘Look, nice to meet you. We have, we went through this exact same thing, four years ago. I know exactly how you're feeling and just how Jill [Biden] was there for me, and said, ‘don't worry, I've got your back.’”

