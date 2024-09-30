Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida last Thursday, battering states like North Carolina and Georgia, leaving many areas without power or water, and claiming the lives of more than 120 people. And in the face of this disaster, Donald Trump has chosen to play politics.

Posting on his Truth Social platform Monday, he levied evidence-free attacks against both President Joe Biden’s administration and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina. “[I] don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!” he wrote.

Reports by whom? Trump himself?

As the Associated Press reports, “Asheville, which was devastated by the storm, is solidly Democratic, as is much of Buncombe County, which surrounds it.”

But Trump didn’t stop there.

After Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on X that she had spoken with Cooper and FEMA regarding search-and-rescue efforts, Trump posted a screenshot of the statement and replied in a manner reminiscent of a scorned teenager.

“Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing,” Trump wrote, referring to an image of Harris working that accompanied her statement. “Biden and Harris … sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South.”

He even trotted his false claims out in person, telling reporters in Valdosta, Georgia, that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was “having a hard time getting the president on the phone. I guess they’re not—they’re not being responsive.”

However, that differs significantly from Kemp’s version of events. During a press conference on Monday, Kemp said that he’d spoken to Biden on Sunday. And according to the Georgia governor, Biden asked him, “Hey, what do you need?”

“I told him we got what we need, we’ll work through the federal process,” Kemp told reporters. “He offered that if there‘s other things we need, just to call him directly, which I appreciate that.”

The Biden-Harris administration is putting their heads down, working with government agencies and state governors to save lives and clean up the devastation, as Trump goes on typical social media outbursts, drawing divisive lines in the sand. And it’s the American people who suffer.