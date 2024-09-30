A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Watch the lowlights from Trump's unhinged rally in Pennsylvania

Think you can guess how crazy it got? Guess again.

New right-wing conspiracy claims Democrats are behind Hurricane Helene

The latest from the “do your own research” crowd is wayyy out there.

Why Trump's crypto scheme could be his shadiest grift yet

He managed to one-up himself with this one.

For the first time ever, Democrats make it rain in all 50 states

The party finally understands how crucial downballot races are.

Democrats are down but not out in these key Senate races

These races need your attention.

Here are 11 times Trump obeyed the extremist group behind Project 2025

And he’ll do it again if he gets a second term.

Harris dares Trump to debate her again as he spends weekend melting down

“I’m all in, even if my opponent is ready to fold.”

Cartoon: V.P. debate preview

There’s a possibility that Vance acts even weirder than this on Tuesday.

JD Vance’s team just can’t get the hang of campaign stops

Really, it takes skill to mess up this consistently.

State of the Race: It's all about turnout

“The side that outworks the other will win this election, and that means you.”

Americans brace for more election-related violence

Such violence isn’t without precedent.

Doug Emhoff is ‘on the road again’ for Harris—with this icon’s support

Beto O’Rourke also tagged along to meet the country music legend.

JD Vance to campaign with preacher who claims Harris is 'devil's choice'

The Republican ticket’s Very Normal Campaign continues.

