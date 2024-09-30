This article contains images of a statue that depicts a nude Donald Trump. View at your own discretion.

A new art installation is haunting the desertscape north of Las Vegas: a naked, 43-foot-tall marionette of Donald Trump. (You can find a full image of the statue below the fold.)

According to The Wrap, the statue is made of rebar and foam, weighs around 3 tons, and will travel the United States as part of a “Crooked and Obscene” art tour, though future dates and locations have yet to be announced.

The statue on Sept. 28, 2024.

This is far from the first time the wannabe dictator has inspired art.

In 2016, an anarchist art collective called INDECLINE commissioned five life-sized statues of a naked Trump. Titled “The Emperor has No Balls,” the statues appeared in public spaces in Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle.

And who could ever forget the Donald Trump Baby Blimp, which now lives in the collection of The Museum of London. In 2018, the blimp was allowed to fly over Parliament Square in the United Kingdom during Trump’s visit.

Ready to volunteer for this election? Our friends at Sister District do an excellent job mobilizing folks to support Democrats in strategic places. Click to join Sister District's National Phonebank and make calls to voters in crucial states.