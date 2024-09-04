It’s a new day, which means it’s time to watch yet another video of Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance attacking Americans who don’t have children! The latest gem to surface courtesy of Media Matters is a Newsmax interview from 2021, when Vance was running for the Ohio Senate seat he currently holds.

"I was looking at the leaders of the Democrats and realized how many of the next gen leaders of the Democrats—it's Kamala Harris, it's AOC. It's a lot of folks like that,” Vance told former Trump campaign adviser-turned-Newsmax-host Steve Cortes and co-host Jenn Pellegrino. “They're not planning to have kids. They don't have kids.”

The number of resurfaced videos showing how weird Vance is about children make it clear that he has a preoccupation with the creepy natalist movement that’s possibly influenced by patriarchal offshoots of Catholicism. Some unfortunate combination of factors keeps compelling him to attack people without children.

“And I realize that we're being ruled by a childless elite, and it's not just they don't have kids. Of course, a lot of people don't have kids for different reasons,” Vance continued. “It's that they're proud of the fact they don't have kids. They think it's bad if you have kids, they think it's bad for the environment. They're proud of their abortions. They shout their abortions from the rooftops.”

Even Pellegrino seemed a bit shocked at Vance’s extremist position, gently pushing back by reminding him that a lot of American adults don’t have children and they’re people, too.

"Well, look, I've got people in my own family who haven't had kids for various reasons. Of course, I've got dear friends who haven't had kids,” Vance hedged. “But I think it's one thing to say that some people are going to choose not to have children, and another thing to say that we're living in a country where having children is now looked down upon.”

Every new video and poll connected to Trump’s running mate is a reminder of how weird and unpopular he is.

Help the “childless elite” defeat Trump and Vance this November by donating to Kamala Harris’ campaign.