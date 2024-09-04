A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump’s refusal to change up his campaign only helps Harris

If the saying “When you’re explaining, you’re losing” is true, Trump is in big trouble.

Harris has hundreds of GOP endorsements—Trump has these weirdos

So much for that RFK Jr. endorsement causing a flood of Democratic defections.

Cartoon: Prairie progressives

They really do exist.

New Harris ad slams corporate price-gouging and its key enabler—Trump

We all know who Trump is focused on, and the answer is not families.

New audio, bad numbers, and more: Vance is a terrible running mate

How awful is Trump’s choice? Let us count more ways.

The federal courts are broken—and a Trump victory will make it worse

Another Trump term will create even more chaos.

Felonious right-wing fraudsters use aliases and fraud in new business

MAGA fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman are up to no good once again.

Watch White House press secretary call out Fox News reporter's BS

The American people have many questions and none of them were asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

Harris has Trump on the defense, and he keeps making the wrong move

Harris has thrown Trump off-kilter and he just can’t seem to right his campaign.

'A gender chasm': Harris' edge with women grows as GOP leans into sexism

Calling ladies “childless cat women” and taking away their bodily autonomy is unlikely to secure their votes.

Click here to see more cartoons.