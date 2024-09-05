After displeasing his most fervent anti-abortion supporters by saying the six-week abortion ban in his home state of Florida is “too short,” Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reverted to spewing grotesque abortion lies—and his minions are following suit.

“The Democrats are radical because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation, where you can do an abortion in the ninth month,” Trump told Fox News less than 24 hours after saying he wasn’t sure if he would vote for Florida’s Amendment 4, a ballot measure which would prohibit abortion restrictions. “You know, some of the states like Minnesota and other states have it where you can actually execute the baby after birth.”

x Trump does cleanup on Aisle 13 over the Florida abortion referendum— and again tells the lie that in certain states “you could execute the baby after birth.” pic.twitter.com/Tls14hjOBc — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 30, 2024

That’s not a thing because “executing” babies—or anyone, for that matter—is totally against the law. And in case you think that this revolting lie was a one-time thing, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski is here to disabuse you of that notion.

“Kamala Harris has had a radical position on the issue of abortion,” said Lewandowski during an attempt to spin Trump’s flip-flopping on Fox News. “Many Democrats believe that you can have an abortion, not only up until the last week, but also, in some cases, after the baby has been born.”

Even Fox News host Shannon Bream had to point out that Democrats don’t support literal “infanticide.”

x Corey Lewandowski on Fox News Sunday pushes Trump's disgusting, misogynist lie about moms in blue states murdering their babies. Host Shannon Bream pushes back (but barely) at the end of the clip. pic.twitter.com/9XJkZvQ9ey — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2024

High-profile Republican lawmakers are not above spewing the same lies about abortion. On Wednesday, Meidas Touch’s Ron Filipkowski posted a video of Florida Sen. Rick Scott purportedly speaking to a college class about the issue. The video begins abruptly, but even without the context of what was said before the recording began, Scott’s lies are shocking and vile.

... Now, if you want to follow how that happens, you crush a baby's skull. A baby that will be born healthy, alive, and at nine months, two minutes before that, before, okay? It can be crushed and killed. Okay? I think that's extreme and barbaric. On top of that, all the Democrats have voted and have voted to say that a baby born healthy, alive, could be allowed in the corner and starve itself to death. They voted that way. I think that's barbaric and extreme.

x Rick Scott claims that if abortion was legal, women & their doctors would take healthy babies and crush their skulls minutes before giving birth at 9 months, or after giving birth to a healthy baby they would put it in the corner of the hospital room and let it starve to death. pic.twitter.com/jqOXbyoOPy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 4, 2024

Scott’s background in medicine consists of his history as CEO of a huge Florida-based hospital chain, Columbia/HCA. That company helped to make Scott one of the wealthiest senators in the country. Fun fact: Under Scott’s leadership, Columbia/HCA was investigated for perpetrating a huge Medicare fraud scheme, which resulted in a historic $1.7 billion fine.

Trump and Scott’s appalling lies are among the many reasons why polls continue to show that women are not interested in what Trump and his cadre of cads are selling.

