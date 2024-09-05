Conservative lawyer George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC has launched a new anti-Trump ad that will play in digital spaces around Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s residences in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, Florida. The ad runs audio and visual clips of current and former Republican allies of Trump calling out his narcissism and inability to run the country.

The new ad shows a close up of Trump (seemingly in the Oval Office), while the heads of Republicans ranging from Sen. Ted Cruz, to former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, to former Attorney General Bill Barr pop up around Trump and repeat their recorded assessments of the MAGA man.

“He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist,” says Ryan.

“Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States,” says Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

“The country can't be a therapy session for a troubled man like this,” says Barr, whose interviews offer up a ton of fodder to the ad.

x YouTube Video

Conway, a conservative-turned-never-Trumper and ex-husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, started the “Psycho PAC” as a trolling operation, and has released a handful of ads over the last month going after Trump’s psychological limitations.

