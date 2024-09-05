Several prominent right-wing media figures and influencers are under fire following the Justice Department’s recently unsealed indictment of an alleged Russia-sponsored scheme to influence public opinion.

The pundits wrapped up in the allegations include Benny Johnson, Tim Pool, Lauren Southern, and Dave Rubin, who are part of the “talent” for Tenet Media, which CNN confirmed on Wednesday is “Company 1” mentioned in the indictment. The company describes itself as “a network of heterodox commentators that focus on Western political and cultural issues.”

But the Department of Justice alleges that the organization is part of an influence campaign financed by the Russian government. The FBI alleges that employees at RT, the Russian state-owned media group, have laundered nearly $10 million through shell companies to Tenet.

In its indictment, the FBI pointed out the editorial slant of the company’s videos.

“While the views expressed in the videos are not uniform, the subject matter and content of the videos are often consistent with the Government of Russia’s interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition to core Government of Russia interests, such as its ongoing war in Ukraine,” the document reads.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to exploit our country’s free exchange of ideas in order to covertly further its own propaganda efforts, and our investigation into this matter remains ongoing.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray further noted, “Today’s actions show that as long as foreign adversaries like Russia keep engaging in hostile influence campaigns, they are going to keep running into the FBI.”

Tenet Media figures often show open support for Russia and its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that according to U.S. officials has claimed almost 500,000 lives.

“Ukraine is the enemy of [the United States,] Ukraine is our enemy being funded by the Democrats,” Tim Pool said during a stream of his program, called TimCast.

In a YouTube video earlier this year, Benny Johnson, an alleged serial plagiarist who previously worked for Buzzfeed and the conservative National Review, called for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be “tried in Guantanamo Bay” for supporting aid to Ukraine.

In 2023, when President Joe Biden visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support, YouTube personality Dave Rubin promoted the conspiracy theory that air raid sirens during the visit were staged.

Lauren Chen, who co-founded Tenet Media with her husband, was fired by conservative publisher Blaze Media following the release of the indictment. Blaze Media was founded by conspiracy theorist and former Fox News host Glenn Beck. Johnson also previously worked for Blaze Media.

When they aren’t voicing support for Russia or attacking Democrats, the Tenet Media figures have been vocal supporters of Donald Trump and conservative causes.

Following the FBI’s disclosures, several of the implicated figures sought to distance themselves from the scandal.

Johnson said he was just an “independent contractor” for Tenet and was “disturbed by the allegations” in the indictment, describing himself and the other named influencers as “victims in this alleged scheme.”

Rubin also claimed to be a victim and “knew absolutely nothing about any of this fraudulent activity.”

“Should these allegations prove true, I as well as the other personalities and commentators were deceived and are victims,” Pool said in a statement.

The indictment echoes the covert influence campaign waged by the Russian government to assist Trump in the 2016 election against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. During that race, Trump encouraged Russia to release information that would be harmful to Clinton and assist his campaign.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Trump has recently said he would be inclined to allow Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries that Trump had disagreements with.

The Biden administration, along with international allies, has provided aid to Ukraine meant to fend off Russian aggression. Vice President Kamala Harris has said that she would continue her support for Ukraine if she wins the 2024 election.

“Five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, I met with President Zelensky to warn him about Russia’s plan to invade,” Harris said in her Aug. 22 speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. “I helped mobilize a global response—over 50 countries—to defend against Putin’s aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies.”